Taxiing in

A C-17 Globemaster III taxis to its designated parking spot on the flight line at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Oct. 29, 2020. The C-17 aircraft is used to transport cargo and personnel in support of a variety of Department of Defense missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

