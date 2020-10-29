Marshalling stare down

Tech. Sgt. Cody Kline, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares to marshall a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Oct. 29, 2020. Airmen marshall aircraft to ensure pilots park the aircraft in the correctly designated spot on the flight line while also observing for all safety measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 10.29.2020
Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US