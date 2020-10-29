Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Cody Kline, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares to marshall a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Oct. 29, 2020. Airmen marshall aircraft to ensure pilots park the aircraft in the correctly designated spot on the flight line while also observing for all safety measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    This work, Marshalling stare down [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

