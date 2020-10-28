Alejandra Ornelas, Operation Warp Speed research pharmacy technician, documents and verifies whether a patient receives a vaccine or placebo, Oct. 28, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the restart of AstraZeneca’s Phase 3 clinical trial, Oct. 26, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)
