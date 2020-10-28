Eugene Brown, Operation Warp Speed research lab technician, takes a blood sample shipping container out of a freezer, Oct. 28, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Blood samples from patients are stored in subzero temperatures until processed for shipping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

