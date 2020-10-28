Eugene Brown, Operation Warp Speed research lab technician, takes a blood sample shipping container out of a freezer, Oct. 28, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Blood samples from patients are stored in subzero temperatures until processed for shipping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 12:51
|Photo ID:
|6408702
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-JG587-1018
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Warp Speed [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
