Jeanette Nicholas, Operation Warp Speed research lab technician, checks for separation in a blood sample, Oct. 28, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Operation Warp Speed is a partnership to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)
10.28.2020
10.30.2020
|6408700
|201028-F-JG587-1015
|7360x4912
|3.92 MB
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, US
|0
