    Operation Warp Speed [Image 5 of 7]

    Operation Warp Speed

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Jeanette Nicholas, Operation Warp Speed research lab technician, checks for separation in a blood sample, Oct. 28, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Operation Warp Speed is a partnership to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 12:51
    Photo ID: 6408700
    VIRIN: 201028-F-JG587-1015
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Warp Speed [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    patients
    volunteers
    OWS
    COVID-19

