Defense Health Agency leadership visits Team Dover

Staff Sgt. Kelsey Loeser, 436th Medical Group Ambulance Response Team noncommissioned officer in charge, explains the decontamination process for an ambulatory vehicle to Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency director, and Brig. Gen. Norman West, Air Mobility Command surgeon general, during their visit Oct. 21, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Place and Sgt. Maj. Michael Gragg, Defense Health Agency senior enlisted leader, also visited the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System and Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations. The DHA is a joint, integrated combat support agency, enabling the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps medical services to provide a medically ready force and ready medical force to combatant commands in both peacetime and wartime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

