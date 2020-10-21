Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Health Agency leadership visits Team Dover [Image 4 of 7]

    Defense Health Agency leadership visits Team Dover

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency director, takes notes while visiting the 436th Medical Group information systems department during a base tour Oct. 21, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Place and Sgt. Maj. Michael Gragg, Defense Health Agency senior enlisted leader, also visited the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System and Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations. The DHA is a joint, integrated combat support agency, enabling the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps medical services to provide a medically ready force and ready medical force to combatant commands in both peacetime and wartime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    This work, Defense Health Agency leadership visits Team Dover [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

