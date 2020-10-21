Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency director, walks with Col. Tracy Allen, 436th Medical Group commander, after a tour of the base clinic Oct. 21, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Place and Sgt. Maj. Michael Gragg, Defense Health Agency senior enlisted leader, also visited the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System and Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations. The DHA is a joint, integrated combat support agency, enabling the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps medical services to provide a medically ready force and ready medical force to combatant commands in both peacetime and wartime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 10:18 Photo ID: 6408421 VIRIN: 201021-F-MO780-1157 Resolution: 2849x2197 Size: 511.66 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defense Health Agency leadership visits Team Dover [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.