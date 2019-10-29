U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists simulate rendering aid to downed members through applying a tourniquet at the 2020 Lightning Challenge, Oct. 29, 2020, at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas. This event tests the TACPs’ ability to properly fight through to a downed service member and retrieve them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Tyrell Hall)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 09:27
|Photo ID:
|6408263
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-AE594-0126
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|BURNET, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201029-F-AE594-0126 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Tyrell Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
