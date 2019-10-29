Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201029-F-AE594-0123 [Image 7 of 10]

    201029-F-AE594-0123

    BURNET, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2019

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyrell Hall 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airmen scan for targets during an extraction exercise at the 2020 Lightning Challenge, Oct. 29, 2020, at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas. This event tests the TACPs’ ability to properly fight through to a downed service member and retrieve them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Tyrell Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2019
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 09:27
    Photo ID: 6408261
    VIRIN: 201029-F-AE594-0123
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: BURNET, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201029-F-AE594-0123 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Tyrell Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    93 AGOW
    Lightning Challenge
    LC2020
    Lightning Challenge 2020
    LC 2020

