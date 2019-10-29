U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists operate radio equipment during a test at the 2020 Lightning Challenge, Oct. 29, 2020, at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas. This event tests the TACPs’ ability to efficiently diagnose transmission problems and remedy them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Tyrell Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2019 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 09:27 Photo ID: 6408259 VIRIN: 201029-F-AE594-0110 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 5.39 MB Location: BURNET, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201026-F-AE594-0110 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Tyrell Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.