201002-A-BS696-4546

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Col. Gregory K. Gibbons, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) presents Lt. Col. Daniel J. Cody, Installation Operations officer, LEAD, with the Legion of Merit award for his meritorious service at a retirement ceremony in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania on October 2, 2020.

(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 08:09 Photo ID: 6408154 VIRIN: 201002-A-BS696-4546 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.55 MB Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army depot retires Officer after 35 years of service [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.