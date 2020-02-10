Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army depot retires Officer after 35 years of service [Image 2 of 2]

    Army depot retires Officer after 35 years of service

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    Col. Gregory K. Gibbons, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) presents Lt. Col. Daniel J. Cody, Installation Operations officer, LEAD, with the Legion of Merit award for his meritorious service at a retirement ceremony in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania on October 2, 2020.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US 
