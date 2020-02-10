201002-A-BS696-4545
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
Col. Gregory K. Gibbons, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) presents Lt. Col. Daniel J. Cody, Installation Operations officer, LEAD, with the Legion of Merit award for his meritorious service at a retirement ceremony in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania on October 2, 2020.
(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 08:09
|Photo ID:
|6408153
|VIRIN:
|201002-A-BS696-4545
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army depot retires Officer after 35 years of service [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAD retires Officer after 35 years of service
LEAVE A COMMENT