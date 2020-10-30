LEAD retires Officer after 35 years of service

Courtesy Photo | 201002-A-BS696-4546 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Gregory K. Gibbons, commander,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201002-A-BS696-4546 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Gregory K. Gibbons, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) presents Lt. Col. Daniel J. Cody, Installation Operations officer, LEAD, with the Legion of Merit award for his meritorious service at a retirement ceremony in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania on October 2, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

By Meghan Sharpe, LEAD Public Affairs

Lt. Col. Daniel J. Cody was honored for his 35 years of service in a retirement ceremony held at Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania on October 2, 2020. Col. Gregory K. Gibbons, commander, LEAD, presided over the ceremony, which was held virtually due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

During the ceremony, Gibbons presented Cody with the Legion of Merit Award for his meritorious service in his position at LEAD and other positions of increased responsibility during his career. “Throughout his [Cody’s] career, he has served this Country extraordinarily well,” Gibbons remarked.

Most recently, Cody served as LEAD’s Installation Operations Officer, responsible for day to day operations of the depot. Cody was instrumental in the depot’s COVID-19 response where he spearheaded efforts to activate the Emergency Operations Center, implemented a standardized tracking system, enacted policy and provided guidance and direction to both internal organizations and tenant organizations.

“Lt. Col. Cody brought the depot through some tough times this year. Because of Lt. Col. Cody’s leadership, commitment and dedication to his career, LEAD maintained day to day operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gibbons said. “He developed and instituted procedures to keep our workforce safe. Lt. Col. Cody served the depot and his Country well.”

Towards the closing of the ceremony, Cody expressed his appreciation to his many mentors, friends and family and to the LEAD command staff, directors and workforce. “There’s a beginning and there’s an end, and I’m at the end,” Cody said. “I’ll never stop serving… Thank you all for sharing this moment with me.”

