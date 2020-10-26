One of many

U.S. Army Spc. Helen Ramos-Ayala, an Automated Logistical Specialist with Alpha Company, 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, poses for a photo in front of a C-12 Huron cargo plane at an airfield in the 28th ECAB's area of operations Oct 26th, 2020 in the Middle East. Ramos-Ayala is deployed with both of her parents, but in separate locations.

