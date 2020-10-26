U.S. Army Cpl. Samantha Nigro, An Automated Logistical Specialist with Alpha Company, 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, poses in front of a C-12 Huron cargo plane Oct 26, 2020 in the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 07:39
|Photo ID:
|6408086
|VIRIN:
|201026-Z-LS292-003
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|485.2 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gone but not far [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
