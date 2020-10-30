Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Meets Green | JGSDF Soldiers Visit 3rd MLG [Image 11 of 13]

    Green Meets Green | JGSDF Soldiers Visit 3rd MLG

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) Soldiers with 15th Logistics Support Unit visit Medical Logistics Company, 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 29, 2020. The JGSDF visited Camp Kinser to conduct a subject matter expert exchange and tour 3rd MLG facilities. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marines Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Courtney A. Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Meets Green | JGSDF Soldiers Visit 3rd MLG [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

