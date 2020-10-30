Green Meets Green | JGSDF Soldiers Visit 3rd MLG

Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) Soldiers with 15th Logistics Support Unit visit Medical Logistics Company, 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 29, 2020. The JGSDF visited Camp Kinser to conduct a subject matter expert exchange and tour 3rd MLG facilities. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marines Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Courtney A. Robertson)

