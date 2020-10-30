Green Meets Green | JGSDF Soldiers Visit 3rd MLG

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. James Greer, left, a communications officer with 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), speaks with Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) Capt. Yuki Horii, right, a supply officer with 15th Logistics Support Unit, working as a translator on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 29, 2020. The JGSDF visited Camp Kinser to conduct a subject matter expert exchange and tour 3rd MLG facilities. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marines Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Courtney A. Robertson)

Date Taken: 10.30.2020
Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP