Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) Soldiers with 15th Logistics Support Unit view historical artifacts at a museum in Combat Logistics Regiment 37’s headquarters building during a visit to 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 29, 2020. The JGSDF visited Camp Kinser to conduct a subject matter expert exchange and tour 3rd MLG facilities. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marines Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Courtney A. Robertson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 02:51 Photo ID: 6407912 VIRIN: 201030-M-HE677-0006 Resolution: 4263x6394 Size: 3.18 MB Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Meets Green | JGSDF Soldiers Visit 3rd MLG [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.