Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 24, 2020) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Daniel Momosea removes a lube oil filter during a daily maintenance inspection aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)
|10.24.2020
|10.29.2020 22:45
|6407794
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
