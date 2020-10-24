Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 1 of 4]

    Makin Island Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    201024-N-NY430-1046
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 24, 2020) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Cameron Oldfield collects an oil sample during a daily maintenance check aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 22:45
    Photo ID: 6407792
    VIRIN: 201024-N-NY430-1046
    Resolution: 5866x4190
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: LAGUNA HILLS, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI
    MKIARG15MEU

