Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 24, 2020) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Cameron Oldfield collects an oil sample during a daily maintenance check aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

Date Taken: 10.24.2020