Agile Flag 21-1 Tire Change

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing replace a tire on an F-15E Strike Eagle during Agile Flag 21-1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020. Agile Flag 21-1 was an experiment that tested a lead Wing concepts ability to forward deploy units to forward operating bases and contingency locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 21:23
|Photo ID:
|6407693
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-LY594-2002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|8.2 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
