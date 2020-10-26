Agile Flag 21-1 Tire Change

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing replace a tire on an F-15E Strike Eagle during Agile Flag 21-1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020. Agile Flag 21-1 was an experiment that tested a lead Wing concepts ability to forward deploy units to forward operating bases and contingency locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell)

