    Agile Flag 21-1 Tire Change [Image 3 of 3]

    Agile Flag 21-1 Tire Change

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing replace a tire on an F-15E Strike Eagle during Agile Flag 21-1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020. Agile Flag 21-1 was an experiment that tested a lead Wing concepts ability to forward deploy units to forward operating bases and contingency locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 21:23
    Photo ID: 6407693
    VIRIN: 201026-F-LY594-2002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 8.2 MB
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Flag 21-1 Tire Change [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

