Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Flag 21-1 Gunfighter Door to the War [Image 1 of 3]

    Agile Flag 21-1 Gunfighter Door to the War

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 366th Fighter Wing "door to the war" is an exit from the base for Airmen preparing to depart for Agile Flag 21-1 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct. 22, 2020. The Airmen departed for Agile Flag 21-1, which is an experimental exercise that tests the a new lead wing command design for deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 21:23
    Photo ID: 6407691
    VIRIN: 201022-F-LY594-1001
    Resolution: 2957x2217
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Flag 21-1 Gunfighter Door to the War [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

