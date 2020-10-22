The 366th Fighter Wing "door to the war" is an exit from the base for Airmen preparing to depart for Agile Flag 21-1 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct. 22, 2020. The Airmen departed for Agile Flag 21-1, which is an experimental exercise that tests the a new lead wing command design for deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 21:23
|Photo ID:
|6407691
|VIRIN:
|201022-F-LY594-1001
|Resolution:
|2957x2217
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Agile Flag 21-1 Gunfighter Door to the War [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT