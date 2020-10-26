U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing perform a hot refuel during Agile Flag 21-1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020. Agile Flag 21-1 was an experiment that tested a new lead Wing concepts ability to forward deploy units to forward operating bases and contingency locations where they could have to perform hot refuels with minimal to no support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 21:23 Photo ID: 6407692 VIRIN: 201026-F-LY594-2006 Resolution: 3520x1980 Size: 5.74 MB Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.