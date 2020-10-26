Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 2 of 3]

    Agile Flag 21-1

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing perform a hot refuel during Agile Flag 21-1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020. Agile Flag 21-1 was an experiment that tested a new lead Wing concepts ability to forward deploy units to forward operating bases and contingency locations where they could have to perform hot refuels with minimal to no support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell)

