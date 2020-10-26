U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing perform a hot refuel during Agile Flag 21-1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020. Agile Flag 21-1 was an experiment that tested a new lead Wing concepts ability to forward deploy units to forward operating bases and contingency locations where they could have to perform hot refuels with minimal to no support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 21:23
|Photo ID:
|6407692
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-LY594-2006
|Resolution:
|3520x1980
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT