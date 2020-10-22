U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Timothy Lynch, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, stands by to marshal an F-35A Lightning II pilot before takeoff at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2020. Crew chiefs ensure the aircraft is ready to fly at a moment’s notice so pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 16:37
|Photo ID:
|6407381
|VIRIN:
|201022-F-FG548-2090
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 33rd Fighter Wing executes night flying operations [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
