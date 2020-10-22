Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    33rd Fighter Wing executes night flying operations [Image 3 of 3]

    33rd Fighter Wing executes night flying operations

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Timothy Lynch, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, stands by to marshal an F-35A Lightning II pilot before takeoff at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2020. Crew chiefs ensure the aircraft is ready to fly at a moment’s notice so pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 16:37
    Photo ID: 6407381
    VIRIN: 201022-F-FG548-2090
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd Fighter Wing executes night flying operations [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    33rd Fighter Wing executes night flying operations
    33rd Fighter Wing executes night flying operations
    33rd Fighter Wing executes night flying operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    crew chief
    sunset
    flightline
    F-35A
    bread truck

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT