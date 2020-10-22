33rd Fighter Wing executes night flying operations

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Timothy Lynch, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, stands by to marshal an F-35A Lightning II pilot before takeoff at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2020. Crew chiefs ensure the aircraft is ready to fly at a moment’s notice so pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

