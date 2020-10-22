33rd Fighter Wing executes night flying operations

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Findly, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts checks with an F-35A Lightning II pilot before takeoff at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2020. Aircraft maintainers prepare the jet prior to every flight to include, removing all protective covers, checking the ejection seat and briefing the pilot with preflight details. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

