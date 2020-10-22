33rd Fighter Wing executes night flying operations

Members of the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron observe maintenance procedures from an expediter truck on the flight line at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2020. Expediter trucks, also known as “bread trucks,” are commonly used to transport Airmen to various locations on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

