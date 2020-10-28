Resiliency Center Consolidates

Nate Miller, an employee with Heritage MC21, provides an overview of an office space that received new walls as part of the new Fort Greely Resiliency Center Oct. 28. Consolidated offices include the Army Substance Abuse Program, Military Family Life Counselor, Army Community Service, SHARP, Alaska National Guard Soldier and Family Readiness, as well as office space for services provided by Fort Wainwright to include the Employee Assistance and Family Assistance Programs. (Photo by U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely Public Affairs Intern, Sophia Glushko)

