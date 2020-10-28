Resiliency Center Consolidates

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AK, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Chris Maestas 

    Fort Greely

    Nate Miller, an employee with Heritage MC21, provides an overview of an office space that received new walls as part of the new Fort Greely Resiliency Center Oct. 28. Consolidated offices include the Army Substance Abuse Program, Military Family Life Counselor, Army Community Service, SHARP, Alaska National Guard Soldier and Family Readiness, as well as office space for services provided by Fort Wainwright to include the Employee Assistance and Family Assistance Programs. (Photo by U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely Public Affairs Intern, Sophia Glushko)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    ASAP Upgrades
