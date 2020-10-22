New Fort Greely Resiliency Center consolidates services

Photo By Chris Maestas | Nate Miller, an employee with Heritage MC21, provides an overview of an office space...... read more read more Photo By Chris Maestas | Nate Miller, an employee with Heritage MC21, provides an overview of an office space that received new walls as part of the new Fort Greely Resiliency Center Oct. 28. Consolidated offices include the Army Substance Abuse Program, Military Family Life Counselor, Army Community Service, SHARP, Alaska National Guard Soldier and Family Readiness, as well as office space for services provided by Fort Wainwright to include the Employee Assistance and Family Assistance Programs. (Photo by U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely Public Affairs Intern, Sophia Glushko) see less | View Image Page

The new Fort Greely Resiliency Center, located on the second floor of building 661, consolidates Army services that were previously dispersed throughout the garrison, and will immediately improve ease of use for soldiers, civilians and families.



Construction began in September, and has been a yearlong process with funding coming from Fort Greely’s Annual Development Plan.



“The purpose of creating the Resiliency Center is to have ‘people-helping’ service providers all in one central location. This effort will help us to provide continuity of care for our clients, and have ready access to other service professionals to help address any issue that someone may be experiencing,” said Jessica Green, Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention Coordinator.



A virtual grand opening is planned for the first week of December.



Consolidated offices will include the Army Substance Abuse Program, Military Family Life Counselor, Army Community Service, SHARP, Alaska National Guard Soldier and Family Readiness, as well as office space for services provided by Fort Wainwright to include the Employee Assistance and Family Advocacy Programs.



Consolidating services is just one of several quality of life improvements for Fort Greely.



“We have a number of improvements that are planned or under construction that will improve the quality of life for our soldiers, civilians and families,” said Lt. Col. Joel Johnson, Garrison Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely. “It’s important that we continue to assess garrison services to ensure they are meeting the needs of our customers.”



Fort Greely quality of life improvements include upgrades to flooring, kitchens and paint for single soldier lodging; a new java coffee bar, salad bar and kitchen equipment with additional storage for the Community Activities Center; new flooring for recreational lodging rooms classified as pet rooms; upgraded play equipment and a small climbing wall for the Child Development Center, and a new indoor playground that is military construction funded for fiscal year 2023.



Fort Greely serves as the home for the nation’s Ground Based Midcourse Defense anti-ballistic missile system and is located about 100 miles southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska. It is also the home of the Cold Regions Test Center. It is named in honor of Major General Adolphus Greely.