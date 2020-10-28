Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASAP Upgrades [Image 1 of 2]

    ASAP Upgrades

    AK, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Chris Maestas 

    Fort Greely

    Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention Coordinator, Jessica Green provides an overview of recent office renovations for the Army Substance Abuse Program, which will allow for on-site testing as part of the new Resiliency Center Oct. 28. Located on the second floor of building 661, the new resiliency center consolidates services that were previously dispersed throughout the garrison, and will immediately improve ease of use for soldiers, civilians and families. (Photo by U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely Public Affairs Intern, Sophia Glushko)

    ASAP Upgrades
    Resiliency Center Consolidates

    Alaska
    Fort Greely
