ASAP Upgrades

Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention Coordinator, Jessica Green provides an overview of recent office renovations for the Army Substance Abuse Program, which will allow for on-site testing as part of the new Resiliency Center Oct. 28. Located on the second floor of building 661, the new resiliency center consolidates services that were previously dispersed throughout the garrison, and will immediately improve ease of use for soldiers, civilians and families. (Photo by U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely Public Affairs Intern, Sophia Glushko)

Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Location: AK, US