Assistant SECNAV Visits Sailors at RTC

Catherine Kessmeier, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (center), and Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell, Jr. (left) speak with Capt. Erik Thors, commanding officer, Recruit Training Command (RTC) during a tour of a recruit barracks at RTC. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

