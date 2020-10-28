Catherine Kessmeier, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, receives instruction on how to fire a simulated M9 Beretta 9mm pistol in the USS Missouri Small Arms Marksmanship Trainer (SAMT) during a tour at Recruit Training Command More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 13:55
|Photo ID:
|6407060
|VIRIN:
|201028-N-PL946-1138
|Resolution:
|7882x5034
|Size:
|27.17 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Assistant SECNAV Visits Sailors at RTC [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
