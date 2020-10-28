Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant SECNAV Visits Sailors at RTC [Image 4 of 8]

    Assistant SECNAV Visits Sailors at RTC

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Spencer Fling 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Catherine Kessmeier, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, is briefed by Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Heather Townsend in a socially distanced setting at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 13:55
    Photo ID: 6407061
    VIRIN: 201028-N-PL946-1125
    Resolution: 6939x5093
    Size: 16.71 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant SECNAV Visits Sailors at RTC [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Navy
    ASN
    Training Recruit Training Command

