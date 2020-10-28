201028-N-XL376-1138

CARIBBEAN SEA (October 28, 2020) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), left, transits in front of the Brazilian training ship BNS Brasil (U 27), during a passing exercise (PASSEX), Oct. 28, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 09:14 Photo ID: 6406699 VIRIN: 201028-N-XL376-1138 Resolution: 4005x2253 Size: 852.03 KB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201028-N-XL376-1138 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.