201028-N-XL376-1320

CARIBBEAN SEA (October 28, 2020) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), front, transits in formation alongside the Brazilian training ship BNS Brasil (U 27), during a passing exercise (PASSEX), Oct. 28, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 09:13 Photo ID: 6406696 VIRIN: 201028-N-XL376-1320 Resolution: 4484x2624 Size: 823.17 KB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201028-N-XL376-1320 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.