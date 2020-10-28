Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maria Llanos 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA (October 28, 2020) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), left, and the Brazilian training ship BNS Brasil (U 27), break from formation during a passing exercise (PASSEX), Oct. 28, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    VIRIN: 201028-N-XL376-1329
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201028-N-XL376-1329 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

