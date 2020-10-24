Family and friends wait to greet U.S. Airmen assigned to the 176 Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 24, 2020, following a four-month deployment of rescue and maintenance personnel to Africa in support of U.S. Africa Command. AFRICOM, with partners, counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces, and responds to crises to promote regional security, stability and prosperity.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 19:14
|Photo ID:
|6406095
|VIRIN:
|201024-F-YL679-1015
|Resolution:
|5489x3921
|Size:
|5.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 176 WG Airmen redeploy to JBER [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
