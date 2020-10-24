176 WG Airmen redeploy to JBER

Family and friends wait to greet U.S. Airmen assigned to the 176 Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 24, 2020, following a four-month deployment of rescue and maintenance personnel to Africa in support of U.S. Africa Command. AFRICOM, with partners, counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces, and responds to crises to promote regional security, stability and prosperity.

