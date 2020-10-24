Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    176 WG Airmen redeploy to JBER [Image 1 of 8]

    176 WG Airmen redeploy to JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samuel Colvin 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Rescue and maintenance Airmen with the 176th Wing of the Alaska Air National Guard return to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 24, 2020, following a four-month deployment to Africa in support of U.S. Africa Command. AFRICOM, with partners, counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces, and responds to crises to promote regional security, stability and prosperity.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Alaska
    redeployment
    AFRICOM
    U.S. Africa Command
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    176th Wing
    176 WG
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

