176 WG Airmen redeploy to JBER

Rescue and maintenance Airmen with the 176th Wing of the Alaska Air National Guard return to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 24, 2020, following a four-month deployment to Africa in support of U.S. Africa Command. AFRICOM, with partners, counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces, and responds to crises to promote regional security, stability and prosperity.

