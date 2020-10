U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gavin D. Hutchens, an automotive maintenance technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, replaces the transmission of a tactical vehicle during Mountain Training Exercise 1-21 at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California, Oct. 27, 2020. Motor transportation maintainers with Combat Logistics Battalion 2 ensure that tactical vehicles are ready for movement at a moment’s notice to achieve mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rachel K. Young-Porter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 16:22 Photo ID: 6405893 VIRIN: 201027-M-ZV140-1090 Resolution: 5168x2912 Size: 12.29 MB Location: MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, CA, US Hometown: WINSTON-SALEM, NC, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLB-2 Transmission Replacement [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Rachel Young-Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.