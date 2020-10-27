Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CLB-2 Transmission Replacement [Image 5 of 10]

    CLB-2 Transmission Replacement

    MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Rachel Young-Porter 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    A U.S. Marine maintains a tactical vehicle during Mountain Training Exercise 1-21 at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California, Oct. 27, 2020. Motor transportation maintainers with Combat Logistics Battalion 2 ensure that tactical vehicles are ready for movement at a moment’s notice to achieve mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rachel K. Young-Porter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 16:27
    Photo ID: 6405887
    VIRIN: 201027-M-ZV140-1068
    Resolution: 5168x2912
    Size: 8.01 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, CA, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-2 Transmission Replacement [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Rachel Young-Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLB-2 Transmission Replacement
    CLB-2 Transmission Replacement
    CLB-2 Transmission Replacement
    CLB-2 Transmission Replacement
    CLB-2 Transmission Replacement
    CLB-2 Transmission Replacement
    CLB-2 Transmission Replacement
    CLB-2 Transmission Replacement
    CLB-2 Transmission Replacement
    CLB-2 Transmission Replacement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    mechanic
    2d mlg
    motor transport
    NORTHCOM
    USNORTHCOM
    II MEF
    Bridgeport
    MAGTF
    CLB2
    CLB 2
    MCMWTC
    MTX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT