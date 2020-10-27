Lance Cpl. Christian M. Batson, an automotive maintenance technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, replaces the transmission of a tactical vehicle during Mountain Training Exercise 1-21 at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California, Oct. 27, 2020. Motor transportation maintainers with Combat Logistics Battalion 2 ensure that tactical vehicles are ready for movement at a moment’s notice to achieve mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rachel K. Young-Porter)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 16:26
|Photo ID:
|6405888
|VIRIN:
|201027-M-ZV140-1074
|Resolution:
|5168x2912
|Size:
|12.55 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CLB-2 Transmission Replacement [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Rachel Young-Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
