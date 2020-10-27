Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, aim at a practice target during grass week aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Oct. 27, 2020. Grass week instills the fundamentals of firearm safety and handling in recruits before firing week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 13:17 Photo ID: 6405686 VIRIN: 201027-M-GA002-1105 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.96 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie and Papa Company Grass Week [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.