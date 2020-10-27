A recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives instruction on marksmanship fundamentals during grass week aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Oct. 27, 2020. Grass week instills the fundamentals of firearm safety and handling in recruits before firing week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 13:17
|Photo ID:
|6405683
|VIRIN:
|201027-M-GA002-1020
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Charlie and Papa Company Grass Week [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT