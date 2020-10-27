Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie and Papa Company Grass Week [Image 6 of 9]

    Charlie and Papa Company Grass Week

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A recruit with Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, conducts grass week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Oct. 27, 2020. Grass week instills the fundamentals of firearm safety and handling in recruits before firing week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 13:17
    Photo ID: 6405682
    VIRIN: 201027-M-GA002-1047
    Resolution: 6720x4123
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie and Papa Company Grass Week [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit
    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    Grass Week

