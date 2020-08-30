The inaugural National Guard Bureau All Guard Endurance Team poses for a photo at the Greenlief Training Site near Hastings, Neb., Aug. 30, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 12:06
|Photo ID:
|6405526
|VIRIN:
|200830-Z-BY260-1406
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.7 MB
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3 SDNG Soldiers named to NGB All Guard Endurance Team [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
3 SDNG Soldiers named to NGB All Guard Endurance Team
LEAVE A COMMENT