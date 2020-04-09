3 SDNG Soldiers named to NGB All Guard Endurance Team

Courtesy Photo | The inaugural National Guard Bureau All Guard Endurance Team poses for a photo at the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The inaugural National Guard Bureau All Guard Endurance Team poses for a photo at the Greenlief Training Site near Hastings, Neb., Aug. 30, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock) see less | View Image Page

Three South Dakota Army National Guard soldiers were named to the National Guard Bureau’s inaugural All Guard Endurance Team after competing among 63 National Guard soldiers and airmen from nearly two dozen U.S. states and territories.



Sgt. 1st Class Paul Hoffman, Staff Sgt. Luke Scott and Spc. Bailey Ruff competed in time trails at the Greenlief Training Site near Hastings, Nebraska, Aug. 29-30, to earn a spot on the 34-member team.



Ruff placed 3rd overall among the participants in the male category. The NGB team includes the top 20 males, top 10 females and top four masters qualifiers (individuals over age 50) from the competition.



According to a press release from the Nebraska National Guard, the All Guard Endurance Team began as an idea to expand the existing National Guard Marathon Program, which promotes the Army and Air National Guard both locally and nationally while bolstering the National Guard Retention Program by instilling physical fitness, self-discipline, and esprit de corps among National Guard members from all 50 states, three U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.



The competition included 13 different endurance challenges divided into four categories – DEKA Strong, the Army Combat Fitness Test, Obstacle Course Racing and distance running. The competitors covered more than 7 miles of varying terrain throughout the challenges. The 13 challenges included: 1) DEKA Strong; 2) Sand Bag Carry; 3) Knee Tucks; 4) Obstacle Gauntlet; 5) T-Pushups; 6) Ball Toss; 7) Plate Carry; 8) Tunnels; 9) Grenade Throw; 10) Obstacle Gauntlet Part 2; 11) Deadlift; 12) Sprint, Drag, Carry; and 13) a final Run to the Finish Line.



As All Guard Endurance Team members, Hoffman, Scott and Ruff are now eligible to compete and represent the National Guard in approximately five endurance events annually.