    3 SDNG Soldiers named to NGB All Guard Endurance Team [Image 2 of 5]

    3 SDNG Soldiers named to NGB All Guard Endurance Team

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    South Dakota National Guard Public Affairs   

    Sgt. 1st Class Paul Hoffman competes in the ball toss challenge during the National Guard Bureau’s All Guard Endurance Team time trials at the Greenlief Training Site near Hastings, Neb., Aug. 30, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 12:06
    Photo ID: 6405521
    VIRIN: 200830-Z-BY260-168
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: US
    south dakota national guard
    sdng

