Sgt. 1st Class Paul Hoffman competes in the ball toss challenge during the National Guard Bureau’s All Guard Endurance Team time trials at the Greenlief Training Site near Hastings, Neb., Aug. 30, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 12:06
|Photo ID:
|6405521
|VIRIN:
|200830-Z-BY260-168
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7 MB
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3 SDNG Soldiers named to NGB All Guard Endurance Team [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
3 SDNG Soldiers named to NGB All Guard Endurance Team
