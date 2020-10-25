JRTC 21-01 TNI VCSA visit

Vice Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, Lt. Gen. Moch Fachrudin (second from left), and Brig. Gen. David Doyle, Commanding General of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, walk to board a UH-60 Black Hawk for transport during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 25, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

